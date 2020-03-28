RCSD investigating shooting incident at home on Great North Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriffs’ Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the 500 block of Great North Road.
At approximately 8:00 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the scene in reference to a breaking-in in progress.
Upon arrival, they found a male in the driveway of home. He had been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homeowner stated that the man was attempting to enter her home through a window.
When she told him she had a gun, he threatened to come in and use it on her. She then fired her gun, striking the man.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.