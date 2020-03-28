Prisma Health furloughs employees amid coronavirus, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Prisma Health announced Friday night that some employees are being furloughed due to the negative impact that the COVID-19 public health crisis is having on its business operations, according to Prisma spokesperson Sarah Moore.
According to Moore, the number of elective cases, which generate a major portion of Prisma Health’s income, has decreased dramatically in the past two weeks.
Additionally, the company says it is incurring significant new costs associated with the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are seeking care from Prisma Health, Moore said.
According to Moore, administrative, corporate and clinical areas across the entire organization are impacted by this furlough.
This is a rapidly evolving situation both here and across the nation, so we do not know how long it will be in effect, Moore said.
Employees affected by the furlough began to received notifications Friday, which will continue to early next week, Moore added.
According to Moore, we do not have an exact number of impacted employees at this time.
“These are unprecedented times for our country, for South Carolina, for Prisma Health, and for each one of us. Our patients and our community, now more than ever, are looking to us to take care of them. This management action, while difficult, is necessary for Prisma Health to meet this need.” the statement read.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.