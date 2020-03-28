President Trump approves disaster declaration for South Carolina

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – President Donald Trump declared on Friday that a major disaster exists in South Carolina due to the coronavirus.
The declaration allows state agencies and eligible non-profits to be reimbursed for coronavirus-related costs.
FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to supplement the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.
As of Friday afternoon, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported there were 539 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state. Thirteen people have died from COVID-19-related complications, including three from Florence County and one in Horry County.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.