Lexington light displays bring cheer during COVID-19 crisis

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - While COVID-19 has turned things upside across the globe, some families here in the Midlands are trying to use this time to put a smile on your face.
These days we could all use a little cheer.
That's why two Lexington County families are trying to dazzle their community by bringing some joy to the world when we need it most.
"Everybody's stuck inside. nobody has anything to do," Jerry Hite said.
Hite, his wife, Marcy, and their friends, the McFarlands are known for their elaborate holiday light displays. But this year they’re bringing them out ahead of schedule.
"We love the community, and we love Lexington, and we love to give back," Russell McFarland said. "So if we can do anything small to give back, to join together, then it's great."
Both families say they hope that viewing the displays will offer some safe relief to being stuck inside all day.
"People who know our show already know that they don't have to get out of their cars," Marcy said. "So to put it on again in March, at this time of year, it's giving them something to do to get out of the house and still comply with the social distancing."
The McFarlands and the Hites don’t have their full holiday displays up, so there’s still something to look forward to in December. For now, they’re encouraging other families put up their own holiday displays. They say it’s a fun activity to have family time outside while following health guidelines.
If you’d like to see the list of displays that are up around the Midlands or contribute your own light show to the mix, the Hite’s are keeping a list. To find out more, just click here!
