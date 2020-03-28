LCSD: Two Gaston teens charged in connection with fatal shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested and charged two teens in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred on March 27th.
Daniel Taylor Jones, 18, and Christopher David Shumpert, 19, have both been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Barry Chavis Jr. was fatally shot during the incident. A second man who was shot but is expected to recover.
“Based on interviews detectives conducted with witnesses, Jones and Shumpert had a long-running disagreement with the other two men,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Jones and Shumpert went to Chavis’ house in the 3600 block of Fish Hatchery Road last night where they continued to argue with the two men.”
Jones and Shumpert each fired multiple shots toward the two men outside the home.
“Deputies arrested Jones a short time after the shooting at his Gaston home,” Sheriff Koon said. “Investigators located Shumpert at an Aiken hotel with the help of Aiken County deputies and arrested him without incident.”
Both men are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
