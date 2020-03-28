Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina statewide stay-home order issued by governor
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a statewide stay-at-home order, saying more movement restrictions are needed to stop the new coronavirus and prevent hospitals from being overrun by the pandemic. Cooper said on Friday the order takes effect late Monday afternoon and lasts for 30 days. It prevents people from leaving their homes except for work that's considered essential, along with getting food, going to the doctor or exercising. Cooper's order also bans groups of more than 10 people. down from the current limit of over 50. Several large counties and some cities had issued similar local orders this week.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOP CONVENTION
North Carolina GOP convention pushed back to June by virus
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party's state convention is being delayed by three weeks due to the new coronavirus emergency. The state GOP announced that the convention will now be held June 4-7 in Greenville. It was originally scheduled for mid-May, but party Chairman Mike Whatley says the alteration was made in light of numerous safety regulations issued to respond to the outbreak. The Republican National Convention is still set for late August in Charlotte, where President Donald Trump would formally accept the GOP nomination.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING SCHOOLS
Nursing board adjusts rules to help students earn degrees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina board has made adjustments in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure undergraduate nursing students complete their requirements to earn a degree and join the health care field. The Asheville Citizen Times reports the North Carolina Board of Nursing recognized a roadblock and changed policy to allow remote instruction as a way to satisfy clinical requirements. Scott Pearson is interim dean of Mars Hill University’s undergraduate nursing program. He described moves by both Mission Hospital and the Veterans Administration which ended programs that offered local nursing students clinical experience under faculty supervision.
HEALTH SYSTEM-FURLOUGH
Cape Fear Valley Health to furlough about 300 workers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials with Cape Fear Valley Health say the health system will temporarily furlough approximately 300 employees starting Sunday to reduce spread of the new coronavirus. News sources report the furloughs will take effect on Sunday. A news release said the health system has temporarily closed some services and rescheduled nonessential surgeries, procedures or diagnostic testing. Full-time employees will continue to receive health insurance benefits, with the health system paying premium costs during the furlough. Nurses and nursing assistants in affected areas will be offered temporary positions at the health system’s hospitals.
AP-NC-DEVICE WASHES ASHORE
Old military target washes up on North Carolina beach
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — A device that looks like an old mine has washed up on North Carolina's Outer Banks. But police say it's nothing to worry about it. Police in Kill Devil Hills said in a statement earlier this week that it appears to be some kind of “anti-submarine” target and not an explosive device. The spherical object is covered in barnacles and was painted withe the words “inert” and “target.” Police said it's filled with concrete. The Charlotte Observer reported that North Carolina's barrier islands have a history of collecting mines, torpedoes and military ordnance lost at sea. Discoveries are common because of previous target practice by the U.S. Military.
OBIT-BLACK
Funeral held for North Carolina Rep. Maryann Black
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A private funeral has been held for North Carolina state Rep. Maryann Black, who died this week at age 76. Black was a Durham County Democrat who served in the House since early 2017. A funeral home owner says Black died on Wednesday at her home, and that her service was held Friday morning. Black was on the Durham County commission for 12 years and worked over 30 years as a clinical social worker. She most recently was employed by Duke University Health System. Durham County Democratic activists will now choose someone to fill her seat through 2020.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHIEF OF STAFF
Meadows toggles between legislator, White House roles
WASHINGTON (AP) — When it came time to heave the largest aid package in U.S. history over the finish line, Republican Rep. Mark Meadows was the closer and worked with Democrats to get it done. He wasn't just any member of Congress, though. In a highly unusual arrangement, Meadows has been pulling off a balancing act. He's been simultaneously maintaining his seat representing North Carolina in the House while also acting as the de facto White House chief of staff during one of the biggest crises faced by any president in modern history. Meadows is expected to resign from Congress as early as Friday. Then he will formally take over the White House job.
DIRT BIKERS-SHOTS FIRED
Three charged after shots fired at van from dirt bike
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city have charged three men after someone riding a dirt bike fired shots at a van. Winston-Salem police said in a report on Thursday that they received reports of dirt bikes and four-wheelers traveling recklessly on several city streets on Wednesday. A witness later called dispatchers to report that a dike bike cut off a white work van, leading to a collision. Police said other witnesses reported that one of the dirt-bikers then fired several shots at the van. According to police, drivers of a dirt bike and two four-wheelers drove into a nearby garage, where they were issued citations.