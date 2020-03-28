Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

OBIT-JOSEPH LOWERY-A LIFE
Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and MLK aide, dies at 98
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, a civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, has died at 98. A charismatic and fiery preacher with oratory skills on par with King, Lowery led the SCLC for two decades. He remained an active force in social issues such as war and poverty long after his retirement. Lowery was considered the dean of civil rights veterans and lived to celebrate a milestone that few of them thought they would ever witness _ the election of an African American president. President Barack Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. A family statement says Lowery died Friday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Coronavirus infections exceed 2,190 in Georgia; deaths at 65
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials say the number of confirmed coronavirus infections statewide have exceeded 2,190 and at least 65 people have died. The latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday show that COVID-19 cases and deaths have more than doubled since Tuesday. In hard-hit southwest Georgia, confirmed infections have topped 200 in Dougherty County, where at least 13 people have died. The Georgia Department of Corrections said an inmate at Lee State Prison who tested positive for the virus has died, while nine other prisoners and staff members at the Leesburg prison have tested positive.
COURT APPOINTMENTS
Georgia governor makes appointments to appellate courts
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor is announcing appointments to the state's appellate courts. Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced that he has tapped state Court of Appeals Judge Carla Wong McMillian to move up to the Georgia Supreme Court. Judges Verda Colvin and John “Trea” Pipkin III were appointed to the Court of Appeals.
LAWMAKER COMPLAINT
Complaint: Georgia rep. does not live in place he represents
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia lawmaker is the subject of a complaint saying he does not live in the district he represents. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a complaint filed this week says State Representative Vernon Jones lives in Atlanta while representing Lithonia. Attorneys representing Lithonia resident Faye Coffield say Jones sold his interest in a Lithonia property, where he registered to vote, 19 years ago. Jones says the accusations are baseless and without merit. Attorneys are seeking to remove his name from ballots before the primary election for his seat in May. Jones was criticized by leaders from his own party earlier this month after a transgender councilwoman said he made transphobic remarks during a conversation.
ABANDONED BABY-ARREST
Woman arrested a year after baby's body found in cooler
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A year after a baby's body was found inside a cooler on the side of a Georgia road, authorities believe they found the baby's mother. Caroline Riley Propes was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder. A newborn was found on Jan. 6, 2019, inside a zippered cooler in a remote area west of Troup County. Troup County Sheriff’s Spokesman Sgt. Stewart Smith says DNA evidence showed 19-year-old Propes was the baby's biological mother. Smith said a medical examiner couldn't determine the baby's cause of death. Further details surrounding the incident weren't immediately released but Smith said the department isn't investigating other suspects. It's unclear whether Propes has an attorney.
FAKE CURFEW STOP
Police: Man pretending to be officer made fake curfew stop
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man pretending to be a police officer pulled over a driver for violating a non-existent curfew related to the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities say it happened Tuesday night when an unknown man made a traffic stop in Gainesville. There's currently no curfew policy in Gainesville. Police say they're looking for a suspect who had a blue light flashing from the inside his car when making the stop.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COUPLE TRAPPED
US couple, adopted daughter, caught in India virus lockdown
A Georgia couple who traveled to India to adopt a child have been unable to return home after Indian authorities locked down the country because of the coronavirus. Mike and Whitney Saville of Auburn, Georgia, are staying with their new daughter, Grace, in a New Delhi hotel. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a three-week countrywide lockdown. The Savilles are biding their time by exchanging stories and encouragement every evening with two other adoptive U.S. families who are stuck in the hotel.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA ELECTIONS
Georgia House speaker wants election delayed again
ATLANTA (AP) — A top Georgia Republican is pushing for more delays in state elections because of the threat of COVID-19 and how it might suppress turnout. House Speaker David Ralston on Thursday urged Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to delay the state's May 19 primary elections until at least June 23. Raffensperger's office has declined comment. It could be illegal to shift the state's Democratic presidential primary for a second time, after it was already delayed from Tuesday of this week until May 19. Raffensperger only has legal authority to delay an election for 45 days. Georgians were already scheduled to choose nominees for U.S. senator, U.S. House, state Senate and state House on May 19