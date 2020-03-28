Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, other churches offer online, drive-up services

By Unknown | March 28, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 10:21 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Churches and worship institutions across the area are moving traditional worship service gatherings to online platforms or drive-up services amid the coronavirus outbreak in the Carolinas and Georgia.

Below are the church offering drive-up services this week:

  • East Pickens Baptist Church in Pickens: Services at 8:45 a.m., 10 a.m. , and 11:15 a.m.
  • Emmanuel Praise and Worship Center: 619 Fairview St in Fountain Inn at 11 a.m. Sunday

Here is a list of churches and places of worship that offer video livestreaming or recorded messages. Click on the links to find the services or messages. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn about more churches providing this service.)

