Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, other churches offer online, drive-up services

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Churches and worship institutions across the area are moving traditional worship service gatherings to online platforms or drive-up services amid the coronavirus outbreak in the Carolinas and Georgia.
Below are the church offering drive-up services this week:
- East Pickens Baptist Church in Pickens: Services at 8:45 a.m., 10 a.m. , and 11:15 a.m.
- Emmanuel Praise and Worship Center: 619 Fairview St in Fountain Inn at 11 a.m. Sunday
Here is a list of churches and places of worship that offer video livestreaming or recorded messages. Click on the links to find the services or messages. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn about more churches providing this service.)
- 5 Point Church
- Abbeville First Baptist Church
- Abundant Life Church
- Advent United Methodist Church
- Aldersgate UMC
- Alive Wesleyan Church
- Anderson First Baptist
- Apalache Baptist Church in Greer
- Augusta Heights Baptist Church
- Beech Springs Church in Pelzer
- Beulah Baptist Church in Fountain Inn
- Berea First Baptist Church
- Bethlehem Baptist Church Simpsonville
- Blue Ridge View Baptist Church
- Bridgeway Church in Greenville
- Brookwood Church
- Brushy Creek Baptist Church Taylors
- Buffalo Baptist Church in McCormick
- Buncombe Street UMC
- Calvary A Relevant Community Church
- Calvary Baptist Simpsonville
- Calvary Chapel Greer
- Calvary Community Church
- Calvary Hill Baptist Church
- Capstone Church - Anderson
- Catholic Diocese of Charleston Daily Mass
- Catholic Diocese of Charleston Sunday Mass
- Cedar Grove Baptist Church
- Central Church of Christ
- Christ Church Episcopal
- Clemson United Methodist Church
- College Street Baptist Church in Walhalla
- Community Bible Church
- Community Chapel of Greenville
- Connection Fellowship
- Cornerstone Baptist Church
- Covenant United Methodist Church in Greer
- Cross Hill Church of God
- CrossPoint Assembly of God
- CrossPoint Assembly of God
- Crosspoint Church in Clemson
- Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville
- Easley Bible Methodist Church
- Easley Church of God
- Easley First United Methodist Church
- East Pickens Baptist Church
- East Side Baptist Church (Liberty)
- East Spartanburg Wesleyan Church
- Edgewood Church of Christ
- Edwards Road Baptist Church
- Fairview Baptist Church Spartanburg
- Faith Baptist Church in Taylors
- Faith Free Presbyterian Church
- Faith Presbyterian Church
- Faith Renewed Church
- Fellowship Bible Church of Greenville
- Fellowship Community Church in Liberty
- Fellowship Greenville
- Fellowship Baptist Taylors
- First Baptist Church Anderson
- First Baptist Church Clinton
- First Baptist Church in Greenville
- First Baptist Church Laurens
- First Baptist Church of Pendleton, SC
- First Baptist Church of Piedmont
- First Baptist Simpsonville
- First Presbyterian Church in Anderson
- Firstpresgreenville.org
- Five Forks Baptist Church
- Florence Baptist Temple
- Foothills Baptist Church
- Foothills Church in Seneca
- Forestville Baptist Church
- Fork Shoals Baptist
- Fourth Presbyterian Church
- Freedom Center
- Freedom Fellowship in Taylors
- GFN Church
- Golden Corner Church
- Grace Baptist Church-Seneca
- Grace Church
- Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church
- GraceView Church in Anderson
- Greenville First Assembly
- Greer First Baptist
- Hampton Park Baptist Church
- High Praises Church Anderson
- Hope Point Church
- Hope Church
- Hope Fellowship Church- Anderson
- Hopewell United Methodist Church
- Horizon Church
- Hub City Church (Spartanburg)
- Immanuel Lutheran Church - Five Forks
- Infinity Church in Fountain Inn
- Judah Church in Anderson
- Kingdom Life Church
- La Luz Del Mundo
- Lakeview Baptist Church
- Landmark Baptist Church
- Laurens Church of God
- Life Restoration Center
- LifePoint Church in Oconee
- Locust Hill Baptist Church
- Long Branch Baptist Church
- Love Valley Baptist Church
- Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church
- Lyman Wesleyan Church
- Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church (Spartanburg)
- Maranatha Baptist Church
- Marathon Church in Powdersville
- Mauldin United Methodist Church
- Memorial United Methodist Church in Greer
- Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church
- Monaghan Baptist Church
- Morningside Baptist Church
- Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Central, SC
- Mount Zion Baptist Church Spartanburg
- Mountain Springs Baptist Church
- Mountville Baptist Church
- Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church (Easley)
- Mt. Zion FBH International Church in Greer
- New Covenant Church
- Newspring
- Ninety Six First Baptist Church
- Northside United Methodist Church, Greenville
- Northwest Baptist Church of Travelers Rest
- Oak Grove Baptist Church
- Oneal Church of God
- Palmetto Baptist Church, Powdersville
- Pebble Creek Baptist Church
- Pelham Road Baptist Church
- Pendleton United Methodist Church, Pendleton
- Pickens First Baptist Church
- Pinecrest Presbyterian Church in Flat Rock
- Poplar Springs Baptist Church (Moore, SC)
- Power 4 Living Worship Center
- Praise Cathedral in Greer
- Prince of Peace Catholic Church
- Redemption Point Church
- Reedy Fork Baptist Church
- Reedy River Missionary Baptist Church
- Relentless Church
- Remnant Church (Easley)
- Renovation Church in Simpsonville
- Riverside Baptist Church
- Rock Springs Baptist Church
- Rockin' the Nations Ministries
- Roper Mountain Baptist Church
- Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church
- St. John's Lutheran Church
- Saint Mark United Methodist Church
- Saint Paul United Methodist Church
- Sanctuary Church in Greenville
- Seacoast Church
- Second Chance Church
- Second Presbyterian Church in Greenville
- Siloam Baptist Church
- Smith Grove Baptist Church in Liberty
- South Main Baptist Church
- Southside Baptist Church in Greer
- Springwell Church, Taylors
- St. James Episcopal Church in Greenville
- St. John's United Methodist Church, Anderson
- St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
- St. Matthias Lutheran Church, Easley
- St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Greenville
- Summit Church
- Taylors First Baptist Church
- Temple Baptist Church
- The Edge Church in Greenville
- The Equipping Center
- The Light of the World
- The Mill Church
- The Tavern
- Trailside Church
- Travelers Rest United Methodist Church
- Tremont Church of God
- Trinity Bible Church
- Trinity Fountain Inn
- Trinity Lutheran Church Greenville
- Trinity Wesleyan Church in Central
- UUChurch of Spartanburg
- United Wesleyan Church
- Unity Church in Greenville
- Valley Brook Outreach Church
- Venture Church
- Washington Baptist Church
- Welcome Baptist Church
- Wellford Baptist Church in Wellford
- Westminster Presbyterian Church
- White Horse Heights Baptist Church
- White Oak Baptist Church
- Wilson Calvary Baptist Church
- Woodruff Road Presbyterian Church
- Woodside Baptist Church
- Word of Life Ministries in Simpsonville
