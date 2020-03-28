BI-LO stores to offer special shopping hour for healthcare providers, first responders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – BI-LO wants to make sure that those working on the front lines of the coronavirus are able to get their grocers.
Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced on Friday that the grocer will extend hours on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. for healthcare providers and first responders.
“Our first responders and healthcare providers are working extra-long hours to take care of the community and we want to do our part to take care of them. Beginning this Monday, all of our stores will remain open from 8-9 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday to allow these heroic individuals the opportunity to stock up on fresh food and essential items. We ask that our customers be respectful of this time we have dedicated to our frontline warriors,” said president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers Anthony Hucker.
Just this week, the company strengthened safety measures at stores by installing protective Plexiglas partitions at all store registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters. All stores will also initiate a two-cart-length distance between customers at checkout by using floor markers to encourage social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.