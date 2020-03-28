Agencies announce coronavirus-related changes

Meals for seniors: To support the home self-quarantine instruction, the Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) has expanded the meal program and are now accepting referrals for adults 60+ years of age who need food in the home. This temporary service will continue until COVID 19 ends. Thereafter, if the individual chooses to be contacted for future services, they will be assessed for eligibility at that time. The contact numbers for this are listed below: