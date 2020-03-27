United Way of Kershaw County requests donations to help families impacted by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United Way of Kershaw County is asking for donations to help those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The organization said there has been a sharp increase in families and individuals who live in the outlying parts of Kershaw County who struggle to bring food in because of a lack of transportation. UWKC also is looking to help families and individuals who are “at-risk” and are unable to leave home or are afraid to leave in search of food.
Because of this, UWKC’s Mobile Nutrition Center is now distributing food supplies twice a month with pop-up drive-thru distributions when food supplies allow them to do so.
However, the need for food and other donations is also growing. UWKC is asking for financial donations or one of the following items:
- Pop-top canned vegetables and soups
- Spaghetti noodles
- Canned pasta sauce (no glass please)
- 1-2 pound bags of rice
- Macaroni and cheese
- Peanut butter
- Toilet paper
- Toothbrush and toothpaste
- Hand sanitizer
- Hand soap
- Laundry detergent
- Clorox wipes
- Feminine products
Donations can be brought to the UWKC office in Camden at 110 E. DeKalb Street on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, please call 803-432-0951.
