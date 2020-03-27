Staff at Dorn VA Medical Center make changes to protect veterans from potential COVID-19 exposure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 85,000 veterans are served by the Columbia VA Health Care System.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, staffers have made many adjustments to keep our nation's heroes safe. Hospital staff at the Dorn VA Medical Center gave WIS an inside look into how they're getting this done.
The first thing they did was cut down on the amount of foot traffic coming into the hospital. VA officials said before all of this started, they were seeing about 3,000 veterans a day for appointments. Now, they're only seeing about 1,000.
That is because they are using telemedicine and over-the-phone services for certain appointments. But for veterans who need to come in for an appointment, they are certain safety measures in place to keep them safe.
Veterans are no longer allowed to use the front entrance to come in for a regular appointment. Instead, there is a single point of entry for patients.
“Everything is exterior to our building. No one goes inside a building unless they pass the screening questions, wash their hands, and then they can come into our building,” CEO David Omura said.
Tents are set up for the new patient and visitor screening entrance. In these tents, veterans are checked for COVID-19. First, they are screened for symptoms and recent travel. They wash their hands and have their temperatures taken. If they don't have a fever, they can proceed on into the hospital for their appointment. If at any point during the screening they are believed to potentially have the novel coronavirus, they are escorted to a testing tent.
In that tent, veterans are screened again and possibly administered the test.
"The most we've done in a day for our veterans is 23 patients,” Omura said. “Many days, it's been much less than that. Certainly, we're still at the tip of the iceberg so we're preparing for whatever comes our way."
There is also drive-up testing for veterans. They just have to call ahead of time and consult with a health care professional if they need to take the test.
According to the VA's website, six veterans tested at the VA in Columbia have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.
This is the new normal for staff at the VA. Omura said he's proud of how everyone has come together during this tough time.
"People are stepping up. People say I wanna be a part of the solution. People realize that when I look back in history we’re gonna look back and see how successful we were as a team," he said.
Hospital officials said the same safety measures are in place for staff at their employee entrance at the back of the hospital.
VA hospitals around the country administered close to 9,000 COVID-19 tests, according to the VA’s website.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.