REAL ID deadline extended by a year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Americans scrambling to sign up for a REAL ID before the federal government’s fall deadline now have an extra year on their hands.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Thursday that the deadline for people to obtain a REAL ID is now October 1, 2021.
The deadline was moved from October 1, 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a statement from DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.
Once the new deadline passes, REAL IDs will be required for air travel and accessing secure federal sites, except for individuals using certain forms of federal identification such as passports.
Over the last several months, there has been a major effort to encourage South Carolinians to sign up for a $25 eight-year REAL ID.
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) has even operated a mobile unit to make it more convenient for residents of the Palmetto State to sign up.
As Live 5 News reported earlier this month, the South Carolina General Assembly provided $1 million to the SCDMV for public awareness and education regarding the REAL ID transition.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.