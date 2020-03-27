RCSD: 20-year-old shooting victim found dead after car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies responding to a call of shots fired near the scene of a car crash found a man dead Thursday night.
The shooting and crash happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Elders Pond Road, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. That’s off Hardscrabble Road near Killian Road.
When deputies got on scene they saw two cars had crashed into each other.
In one of the vehicles, a man was found shot in the driver’s seat. He was unresponsive, deputies said.
The victim was identified as 20-year-old Dayon Devales Geiger.
RCSD did not say if anyone else was still at the scene when their deputies arrived. They did not announce any arrests and said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 803-CRIME-SC (803-274-6372).
