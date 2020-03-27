Prisma Health now accepting donations during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Donations are now being accepting at Prisma Health for needed supplies for the COVID-19 crisis.
Hospital officials have requested several items classified as personal protective equipment. That list includes:
- N-95 masks
- Surgical masks
- Splash-guard face shields
- Goggles
- Non-latex gloves
- Reusable or disposable isolation gowns
- No-contact infrared thermometers calibrated for humans
- Ventilators
Organizations and individuals interested in making donations should contact Berry Heinz at Berri.Heinz@PrismaHealth.org.
Prisma Health is also accepting monetary donations, which can be made out to Prisma Health or any affiliated foundation found on their website. prismahealth.org/giving
If you have any questions, please contact Rise Wilson at Rise.Wilson@PrismaHealth.org.
