Prisma Health now accepting donations during coronavirus pandemic

Prisma Health is now accepting monetary donations and PPE donations, officials announced Friday. (Source: WIS)
March 27, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 6:27 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Donations are now being accepting at Prisma Health for needed supplies for the COVID-19 crisis.

Hospital officials have requested several items classified as personal protective equipment. That list includes:

  • N-95 masks
  • Surgical masks
  • Splash-guard face shields
  • Goggles
  • Non-latex gloves
  • Reusable or disposable isolation gowns
  • No-contact infrared thermometers calibrated for humans
  • Ventilators

Organizations and individuals interested in making donations should contact Berry Heinz at Berri.Heinz@PrismaHealth.org.

Prisma Health is also accepting monetary donations, which can be made out to Prisma Health or any affiliated foundation found on their website. prismahealth.org/giving

If you have any questions, please contact Rise Wilson at Rise.Wilson@PrismaHealth.org.

