Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is defending his decision not to order all people to stay at home, as the death toll in the state rose to at least 56. As of Thursday night, over 500 people in Georgia were hospitalized because of the virus, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Gov. Brian Kemp said during a televised town hall Thursday night that he was balancing the needs of all across the state, including some counties with no infections, and had to consider jobs. Democrats have criticized that decision, saying the governor should be taking stronger measures to prevent the virus’s spread.