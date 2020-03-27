Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater can't throw passes yet with his new Carolina Panthers teammates. He can't even meet them because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Panthers new $63 million quarterback is trying to get to know their tendencies by simulating playing with guys such as Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel on Madden video games. Bridgewater says “realizing how awesome they are in video games” only makes him want to play with them even more in real life.
UNDATED (AP) — Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77. The Globetrotters say Neal died in his home outside of Houston, but did not provide any other details. Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. He became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008.
UNDATED (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race will not run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. The race will instead be held Aug. 23. IndyCar initially said it would resume racing May 9 on the road course at Indianapolis. That race will now be run on July 4, a day before NASCAR races at The Brickyard. The series lists the season opener now for May 30 at Detroit but he schedule remains in flux.