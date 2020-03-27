FIRST ALERT: Tracking near-record highs, then heavy rain by Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking near-record high temperatures for your weekend. Then, periods of heavy rain move in next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
· We’re tracking near-record high temperatures for your weekend.
· Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s by Saturday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
· On Sunday, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s with a slight chance of a shower/sprinkle (20%).
· Tuesday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking periods of rain that could be heavy. Rain chances are around 70%.
· A few showers are possible Wednesday (30%).
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies across the Midlands. We're tracking a mild night with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
For Saturday, with high pressure offshore, we're expecting near-record high temperatures. In fact, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The current record high for Saturday, March 28 is 92 degrees set back in 1907. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Enjoy!
Expect another warm day for your Sunday. We'll be in the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon. The current record high for Sunday, March 29 is 91 degrees set back in 1907. We'll let you know if we push closer to the record high through your day. Now, a weak cold front will move in from the west on Sunday, giving way to an isolated shower or two. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Dry weather is expected Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day! We're tracking a weather system that will move in from the southwest. That system will spread periods of rain that could be heavy at times. An isolated storm could also develop. Some localized flooding could occur as well.
Right now, rain chances are around 70% Tuesday. We'll keep you posted to any changes. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A few showers could stick around into Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Mild. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Sprinkle/Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Still Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (70%). Highs in the low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Early Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs around 70.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.