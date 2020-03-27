FIRST ALERT: Tracking near-record highs, then heavy rain by Tuesday

Expect another warm day for your Sunday. We'll be in the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon. The current record high for Sunday, March 29 is 91 degrees set back in 1907. We'll let you know if we push closer to the record high through your day. Now, a weak cold front will move in from the west on Sunday, giving way to an isolated shower or two. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.