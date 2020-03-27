First Alert Forecast: It’s Toasty! Near Record Highs Possible

Record High Temperatures Possible Today and Saturday
High pressure to our East and South will bring Southwest winds today and Saturday, this will bring temperatures to Near 90 degrees and that will be record territory for this time of year.
Sunday a cold front will move through the state by late day, isolated showers are possible, temperatures in the lower 80s.
Rain chances increase by next Tuesday and Wednesday with much cooler daytime Highs.
Weather Highlights:
- Near record High temperatures are possible Today and Saturday as we see upper 80s to Near 90 degrees.
- Little cooler for Sunday with Highs in the middle 80s and a slight chance of showers.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, very warm. Highs in the upper 80s
Tonight: Clear. Lows lower 60s
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and HOT! Highs Near 90
Sunday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs lower 80s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.