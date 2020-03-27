Director of DHEC on medical leave, acting director named in interim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said he needs to take a few weeks of medical leave.
Rick Toomey sent a letter to DHEC staff announcing the issue Friday. A spokesperson for DHEC shared the letter with WIS.
Toomey checked into the Chest Pain Center at MUSC several weeks ago, his letter says. His cardiac tests were clear, but he is battling high blood pressure that has not been helped by medication.
He said he hopes his medical leave will last two to three weeks.
“In order to be part of Team DHEC for the long term, I need to deal with my health in the short term,” Toomey told his colleagues.
Marshall Taylor will serve as Acting Director of DHEC while Toomey is out. Taylor currently serves as the agency’s chief legal counsel.
Toomey has become very visible to the public as of late during state briefings related to the coronavirus outbreak. He said he knows he is leaving the agency in good hands during the current public health crisis.
Read Toomey’s full letter below:
"Some of you are aware that several weeks ago I checked into the Chest Pain Center at MUSC. All cardiac tests were negative, but my blood pressure was very elevated. My primary care physician adapted my blood pressure medication. Unfortunately, those changes have not achieved the desired results.
"In order to be part of Team DHEC for the long term, I need to deal with my health in the short term. I informed our Board Chairman Mark Elam and Governor McMaster today that I will take a medical leave of absence. I hope and expect that my leave should not last too long – 2 to 3 weeks.
“In the interim, Marshall Taylor will serve as Acting Director for the agency in my stead. I take leave knowing that DHEC has the greatest of employees who are dedicated to their jobs and that our agency will continue to meet the needs of our great state. See everyone soon.”
