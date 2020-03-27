DHEC: Influenza activity decreased across S.C. last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there was a decrease in influenza activity this past week in South Carolina.
According to the agency, there have been 164 cases of influenza in the state this week with 49 hospitalizations and two deaths.
DHEC says reports of influenza were received from healthcare providers in 13 different counties. The agency added that influenza-like illness activity was high with just over 20% of patient visits to ILINET providers being attributed to influenza.
Despite the decrease in influenza activity across the state, DHEC says this is the 19th straight week of widespread influenza activity.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.