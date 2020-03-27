Cayce city council calls for governor to issue statewide shelter-in-place order

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The city council of Cayce unanimously voted to adopt a resolution calling for Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order.
Council members said the governor’s current orders “are simply not enough” to fight the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
The council noted that in two weeks, South Carolina has gone from 33 cases of the virus to 539, and in that time, 13 people have died. There is also currently a backlog of 1,800 samples that have not been tested in the state.
“Instead of risking lives while letting the economy limp along with patchwork solutions, the Governor can implement orders that are consistent and far-reaching especially as the NC Governor has just done so,” Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said. “If our Governor continues to avoid taking swift action that will protect our citizens and possibly avoid a long-term economic impact, then the City of Cayce will continue to consider a local shelter-in-place ordinance.”
The City of Columbia recently passed a stay-at-home order for its city limits.
Cayce’s mayor said leaders will reach out to businesses and residents to gather information about how the coronavirus is impacting their lives.
