BI-LO adding Plexiglass partitions to enhance social distancing in stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMBF) – Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Harveys Supermarket, Fresco y Más and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced measures to protect customers and employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The company said on Thursday it will install Plexiglas partitions at all store registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.
Installation in all stores is currently underway and will continue through Friday, April 3.
The grocer will also enforce additional social distancing protocols, which a two-cart-length distance between customers at checkout by using floor markers.
“It is humbling to see the display of teamwork and dedication demonstrated by our store associates as they serve our customers with extraordinary kindness in this time of great need. It is imperative that we implement additional safety measures to help shield our associates and customers with protective partitions, social distancing and occupancy regulations to protect them and their loved ones during this time of uncertainty,” Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said.
Southeast Grocers said it will continue to offer modified store hours and clean stores to ensure public health safety.
The company said it will also continue to hire additional associates to help with the added need during these uncertain times. Anyone interested in applying can get more information on the Southeastern Grocers career page.
