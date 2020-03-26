WIC participants can now receive benefits without going to office, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have announced participants will now be able to receive their Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program benefits without having to go to the WIC clinic.
Using the eWIC program, participants can now receive their benefits remotely the same way they would at a WIC clinic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has waived the requirement to physically be present to receive services during the COVID-19 pandemic until May 31. While there is a deadline,
Officials said eWIC cards will be loaded after each client goes through their appointment without leaving their home.
New participants will receive their cards by mail.
Also, WIC announced changes to their policy that expands the options for foods that participants can choose from. You can see those changes by clicking this link.
