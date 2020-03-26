UofSC sets tentative graduation dates for August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has set tentative graduation dates.
UofSC announced the new dates will be August 6th and August 7th.
Jeff Stensland, Chief Communications Officer, confirmed the news this evening.
“Obviously, that’s subject to change depending on whether it’s safe to hold large gatherings by then,” Stensland said.
Gov. Henry McMaster initially closed schools through the end of March, using an executive order he issued March 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
This closure applies to all public colleges, universities and technical colleges, as well.
