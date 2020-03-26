Senior Resources providing free meals to all Richland County senior citizens during COVID-19 crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senior Resources has put an Emergency Senior Nutrition Program plan in place to provide free meals for all senior citizens in Richland County during the COVID-19 crisis, beginning March 23.
All normal clients currently enrolled in their Meals on Wheels program will continue to receive assistance, as well.
Senior Resources will provide any senior citizen in Richland County five free meals per week on a first-come, first-serve basis at four locations throughout the county. Drive-thru service will be offered for meal pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Each vehicle will be permitted to pick up two meal packs, which will include five meals per pack.
There are specific requirements that must be met to receive these services:
- You must be a senior citizen who is 60 years old or older, or picking up a meal to take to a senior citizen.
- You must show a state-issued id and provide a name, address and phone number at pick-up.
- Only one meal pack is allowed per person with a maximum of two meal packs per car.
- Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week.
Senior Resources’ homepage will serve as the main information source for the four pick-up locations. The website will be updated as pick-up locations change on a week-to-week basis to meet the needs of the community.
It is important to check back at the beginning of each week for the latest information. Individuals without internet service can call Senior Resources’ office at (803) 252-7734 or the United Way helpline (2-1-1) for the latest on meal pick-up locations.
If you are looking for ways to help local senior citizens during this crisis, you can contribute a monetary donation to Senior Resources’ COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund located on their website or you can mail in a donation and mark it for the disaster relief fund.
They are also accepting canned goods for their Senior Care Pantry. The items that are being accepted are listed on their website and can be dropped off at their office located at 2817 Millwood Ave. Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you have any questions in regards to the Emergency Senior Nutrition Program, the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund, donation drop off for the Senior Care Pantry or all of the services being provided please visit: www.seniorresourcesinc.org.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
