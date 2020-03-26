Pair of men arrested following deadly shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested and charged by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office after a man was killed in a shooting just outside of Holly Hill.
According to officials, 21-year-old Raynard Gardner and 24-year-old Daniel Bell were charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened on March 23.
Deputies say they were called to a location on Rush Street just before 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, an unresponsive 18-year-old man was found inside a vehicle parked in the roadway near Rush and Barnes streets.
Officials were later able to determine that Gardner and Bell made plans to rob the man who was found dead in the vehicle. Investigators believe the two men ambushed the 18-year-old a few blocks away from where the man was found.
Bond for Gardner and Bell were deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says more arrests are possible as they continue to investigate this shooting.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.