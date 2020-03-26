Myrtle Beach leaders order most visitors to leave by Sunday, all accommodations to stop accepting new reservations prior to May 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance at an emergency meeting Thursday that calls for hotels along the Grand Strand to stop taking new reservations for more than a month.
The meeting was called to address restrictions related to health and safety in light of the coronavirus emergency.
The emergency ordinance orders all accommodation businesses in the city of Myrtle Beach, including hotels, motels, Airbnb and campgrounds, to not accept new reservations for any period beginning prior to May 1, effective immediately. The time limit is subject to modification.
Existing reservations made for March 28 through April 30, 2020 would be canceled or rescheduled. Current reservations could not be extended, according to the order.
All those in the accommodations would have to vacate by 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. Those units consistently occupied since March 1, 2020, are exempt, with the stipulation being they not accept any new visitors.
Additionally, all amusements in Myrtle Beach would close by Friday, March 27, according to the emergency ordinance.
