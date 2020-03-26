Kershaw County cancels all spring community sports

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department has canceled its spring sports leagues to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Officials said it’s in the best interest of the community.
The cancellation includes baseball, softball, and PAL leagues.
People who were registered will receive a refund by the end of April, officials said.
“The safety and well-being of our participants is always our first priority,” Shane Duncan, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Director, said. “We thank our community for supporting this decision and ask for patience as my staff works diligently to refund registrations and sponsorships.”
On top of the sports cancellation, the Parks Department has postponed all classes, activities and rentals until the end of April.
People with questions can call the Kershaw County’s Parks and Recreation Department at (803) 425-6009.
