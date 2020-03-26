Jack West, son of late S.C. governor John West, dies after contracting coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The latest death from the coronavirus in South Carolina has hit the political community hard, and has more lawmakers calling on the governor to issue a shelter-in-place order.
Jack West, the son of late Gov. John West, died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19, sources told WIS.
West a longtime political lobbyist from Camden, the Post and Courier reported.
West’s death is the eighth in the state of South Carolina. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed seven others have died.
West’s family was not immediately available for comment.
Earlier in the day Wednesday, DHEC announced 82 new cases of the virus in the state, bringing the total to 424.
While the governor has not ruled out a stay-at-home order, he has not made a move in that direction at this time.
McMaster has asked all out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days when coming South Carolina.
Tuesday, the governor ordered law enforcement to break up groups of three or more in public if officers deem it poses a public health risk. That order does not apply to businesses or family outings, he said.
He has also shut down all dine-in services at restaurants and bars, and closed public schools through April.
DHEC urges small businesses to “practice social distancing and consider if they provide an essential service” when considering whether to stay open.
