Food Lion donates $30,000 to Harvest Hope to help residents impacted by COVID-19

"Nourishing our neighbors is core to everything we do, and we know that many of our neighbors have been tremendously impacted by the recent school and business closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “Hunger is a lot closer than you think, and that’s why we’ve always been committed to fighting food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve. That need is heightened right now, and we want our neighbors to know they can count on us during this unprecedented time. We’ll continue to stay closely connected to our community partners and ensure we do everything we can to help provide stability in the weeks and months ahead.”