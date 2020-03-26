First Alert Forecast: Tracking near-record high temperatures Friday & Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking high temperatures near 90 degrees by Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
· We’re tracking near-record high temperatures by Friday and Saturday.
· Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees both Friday and Saturday.
· On Sunday, we’ll see highs in the mid 80s with a slight chance of a shower (20%).
· Showers and potential storms move in next Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are around 50% for now.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies across the Midlands. It won’t be quite as chilly as low temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s.
With high pressure offshore over the next several days and a warm front moving northward, our high temperatures will soar! In fact, we're tracking near-record high temperatures.
On Friday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. The current record high for Friday, March 27 is 88 degrees set back in 1994. We'll let you know if we tie or shatter the current record. As for sky cover, we'll start the day with low clouds here and there. Then, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds.
For Saturday, we're expecting even warmer weather by afternoon. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees. The current record high for Saturday, March 28 is 92 degrees set back in 1907. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday.
We'll be in the mid 80s by Sunday afternoon. A weak cold front will move in from the west, giving way to an isolated shower or two. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Dry weather is expected Monday with highs near 80. Then, showers and potential thunderstorms move into the Midlands Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Still Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Isolated Storms. Highs near 70.
