First Alert Forecast: Say Hello To Summer-Like Temperatures!

Summer Preview The Next Few Days
High pressure over us today will give us sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. As the High moves to our East, we’ll start to have winds switch to the Southwest, this will bring temperatures to Near 90 degrees and that will be record territory for Friday and Saturday.
Sunday a cold front will move through the state by late day, isolated showers are possible, however I believe the front will be mostly dry. Temperatures in the lower 80s.
Rain chances increase by next Tuesday and Wednesday with much cooler daytime Highs.
Weather Highlights:
- Lovely day with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the 70s by this afternoon
- Things get Hot for this time of year by Friday and Saturday as we’ll see Highs Near 90
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs lower to middle 70s
Tonight: Clear. Lows middle 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs upper 80s
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs Near 90
Sunday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolates showers. Highs lower 80s
