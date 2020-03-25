Two Upstate lawmakers ask governor for statewide ‘stay-at- home’ order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster urging him to issue a stay-at-home order for all of South Carolina.
Rep. Neal Collins, R-Pickens, and Rep. Gary Clary, R-Pickens, say more needs to be done to fight the spread of the coronavirus across the state.
In the letter, Collins and Clary ask the governor to:
- Close all businesses except essential stores and services, to include closing non-profits, daycare facilities, gyms, and churches.
- Implement emergency daycare sites for essential public and private employees.
- Discourage interaction outside of one's immediate family, and encouraging solo recreation.
- Delay the state's June primary elections and all local elections until August.
- Encourage the General Assembly to use surplus funds for public health and basic needs.
- Remove any obstacles that would hinder organizations to conduct business remotely.
They wrote, “As current or former partners in small business law firms, we understand the damage to our economy and local businesses. However, the damage to South Carolina will be more profound if we do not slow the growth of those infected.￼”
The first two cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina were announced March 6.
According to state health officials, as of Tuesday afternoon, there are 342 cases of COVID-19 in 36 counties across the state.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says seven people have died.
