Should a Stay-At-Home mandate be issued across S.C.?

“Life is going to look tough regardless, the question is, how bad is it going to look for us?” Bailey said. “I think that if we put the lockdown now, we can control variables, and we can see the damage. If we halt right now, and we begin a Stay-Home policy, then we’ll be able to take a breath and survey the damage. But if not, the damage is just going to keep coming, and the injuries are just going to keep coming, and we’re not going to know the damage until we’ve already bled to death.”