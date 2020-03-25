S.C. governor says out-of-state visitors should self-quarantine during coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The governor of South Carolina requests all out-of-state visitors self-quarantine for two weeks during the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Henry McMaster made the request over Twitter on Wednesday.
He’s asking any out-of-state visitors who plan to stay for more than two night to complete a 14-day self-quarantine.
As of Wednesday, there are 424 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina. Seven people have died, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Earlier in the day, two Republican lawmakers from South Carolina sent a letter to the governor asking him to issue a stay-at-home order for the state.
While the governor has not ruled it out, he has not made a move in that direction at this time.
Tuesday, McMaster ordered law enforcement to break up groups of three or more in public if officers deem it poses a public health risk. That order does not apply to businesses or family outings, he said.
He has also shut down all dine-in services at restaurants and bars, and closed public schools through April.
DHEC urges small businesses to “practice social distancing and consider if they provide an essential service” when considering whether to stay open.
