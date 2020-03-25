S.C. Education Superintendent Spearman answers questions about school closings & what’s ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman joined Judi Gatson, Kamie Roesler, and Madeline Cuddihy on “WIS Today” on Wednesday morning to discuss the extension of school closures and the next steps for the state Department of Education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spearman addressed the challenges faced by families during this time. She also explained how they are working to fill staffing shortages districts due to the public health crisis.
Parents, teachers, and students - including a lot of seniors who are worried about missing the end of their senior year - submitted questions for Spearman, who was interviewed via Skype.
You can watch the entire interview above.
