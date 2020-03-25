Riverbanks Zoo and Garden extends temporary closing amid COVID-19 through April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced its temporary closing will be extended through April 30.
The Zoo and Garden initially closed on March 16 and was scheduled to remain closed until March 31.
“The Zoo and Garden is extremely grateful for the steadfast support of our members, guests and the community,” zoo officials said in a statement. The animals and plants at Riverbanks continue to receive the highest standards of care during this unprecedented time. Critical operations teams have been working diligently to provide vital care to our wildlife, habitats and infrastructure.
Despite the temporary closing, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is offering “Z-Learning,” which provides opportunities to explore the zoo.
The decision to close is a proactive measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Riverbanks community.
The zoo says it currently has a surplus of essential food and medical supplies for the animals and is proactively monitoring our supply chain to assure essentials remain on hand.
It will continue to monitor developments from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other leading health authorities and will update the Zoo and Garden’s response plan accordingly.
