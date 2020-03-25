Richland Co. Coroner: Homeless man dies after being hit by vehicle on Forest Dr.

Richland Co. Coroner: Homeless man dies after being hit by vehicle on Forest Dr.
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 25, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 12:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A homeless man has died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night on Forest Drive near Lakeshore Drive, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Officials identified the man as 52-year-old Gary Conner. The coroner’s office said the man, who died at the scene, was in the roadway around 9:30 p.m. when he was hit. Autopsy results determined that Conner died of blunt force trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, the Forest Acres Police Department, and the Columbia Police Traffic Unit are continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.