Richland Co. announces changes to trash collection during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Curbside trash collection in areas of Richland County will be modified during the COVID-19 outbreak to focus on household garbage and recycling.
Yard waste and bulk item pickup will be suspended until further notice.
The county is also closing its landfill and drop-off centers temporarily. The changes will take effect this week.
Trash collection is an essential service to maintain the health and well-being of the community.
Officials understand the need for residents to have bulk items and yard maintenance debris removed regularly and are asking for residents to be patient during this time.
Until further notice:
- Drop-off centers at 10531 Garners Ferry Road, Eastover; 1070 Caughman Road N., Columbia; and 900 Clemson Road, Columbia are closed.
- Construction & Demolition Debris Landfill at 1070 Caughman Road N., Columbia is closed.
- Bulk item collections (furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, etc.) are suspended beginning Saturday.
- No bulk item appointment requests will be accepted.
- Curbside yard waste collection will be suspended beginning Saturday.
Residents are urged to avoid putting bulk items and yard waste on the curb, as they will not be picked up while services are suspended.
Residents are also asked to report incidents of illegal dumping. The county’s refuse officers will address illegal dumping and enforcement issues.
For updates click here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.