High-speed chase in Sumter yields drug seizure, 2 arrests

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office following a high-speed chase that led to a drug bust.
Officials said 36-year-old Isaac Bradley failed to stop for blue lights and began a high-speed chase reaching 100 miles per hour. Bradley eventually stopped the car behind a home on October Circle and ran to another home on Bunneau Street.
When more deputies arrived at the Bunneau Street home, they ordered everyone out of the house. Bradley and 31-year-old Roderick Plowden came out.
When investigators searched the home, they found four weapons, more than 500 grams of marijuana, about 30 grams of cocaine.
Bradley is charged with speeding, failure to stop for blue lights, and a first offense for driving under suspension.
Plowden is charged with a third offense for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and a third offense for trafficking cocaine.
Both men were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.