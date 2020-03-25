First Alert Forecast: Tracking temperatures near 90 in the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking much warmer weather on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. · On Thursday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
· We’re tracking even warmer weather over the next several days.
· Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by Friday and Saturday.
· On Sunday, we’ll see highs in the lower 80s with a slight chance of a shower (20%).
· Cooler temperatures will move in next week. Highs will be in the 60s by Tuesday through next Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies across the Midlands. It will be chilly, with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We're tracking dry weather for your Thursday. In fact, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s by afternoon. Enjoy!
With high pressure offshore over the next several days and a warm front moving northward, our high temperatures are going way up!
We're forecasting high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by Friday and Saturday under partly cloudy skies.
We'll be in the low to mid 80s by Sunday. A weak cold front will move in from the west, giving way to an isolated shower or two. Rain chances are around 20%.
Cooler temperatures move back in next week. In fact, highs will be in the 60s Tuesday through next Friday. More showers are possible, too, especially for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Chilly. Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Still Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30-40%). Highs in the upper 60s.
