First Alert Forecast: Rain/Storms Ending, Sunshine Returns

March 25, 2020

Wonderful Carolina Sunshine Is Back

A cold front will move through today and that will end the rain and storms as skies will clear by afternoon. We’ll enjoy spring-like temperatures with Highs in the 70s today and Thursday. By Friday High pressure moves to our East, this will bring back the 80s Friday through the weekend.

A cold front arrives by early next week, this will give us more seasonable temperatures.

Weather Highlights:

- Rain ends this morning and skies will clear

- Carolina sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

Forecast:

First Alert This Morning: Showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain. Temperatures in the 60s

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs middle 70s

Tonight: Clearing, breezy and cooler. Lows upper 40s

Thursday: Sunny. Highs middle 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs middle 80s

