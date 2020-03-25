Firetruck overturns on Hard Scrabble Road while responding to call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four firefighters suffered minor injuries when their firetruck overturned Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on Hard Scrabble Road near Lake Carolina Boulevard as the firefighters were responding to a call, the fire chief confirmed. The truck involved was Engine 34.
The four firefighters on the truck at the time were all taken to the hospital to be evaluated. They had minor injuries, officials said.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
