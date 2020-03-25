DHEC to provide location of those testing positive for COVID-19 by zip code, according to letter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has requested the state Department of Health and Environmental Control provide the location of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in S.C. by zip code for the prior 14 days.
That’s according to a letter from DHEC Director Richard Toomey to the S.C. Association of Counties after the organization sent a letter to McMaster, asking him to provide information on the location of coronavirus patients.
According to the SCAC letter, the information is important for first responders who are the “boots on the ground” during the COVID-19 fight.
The letter from Toomey also said DHEC has finalized arrangements for first responders to receive priority testing status. Those details were expected to be shared during a county call Wednesday morning.
Another SCAC request to McMaster was that first responders be given priority for testing of the COVID-19 virus.
“Importantly, all those with COVID-19 have not been tested. Therefore, the information provided by DHEC will not reflect some zip codes where cases exist or all cases in a zip code where cases are identified. First responders should continue to observe CDC guidance for every call,” Toomey’s letter stated.
The letter can be read in its entirety below:
