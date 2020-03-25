DHEC lists telehealth options for residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With many residents concerned about being tested for COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced several options where you can receive virtual screenings across the state.
The following health systems are offering telehealth screenings for residents.
The consultation is free using the promo code COVID19.
Self Regional Healthcare is also providing telephone screenings for residents in Greenwood, Laurens, Edgefield, Abbeville, McCormick, Saluda, and Newberry counties. Their screening line can be reached at 864-725-4200.
