Coroner identifies 2 people found dead inside burning vehicle in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The coroner’s office has identified a man and woman found dead in a burning car in Sumter.
It was Monday, March 23 when deputies found a burning car with the two bodies inside it on Foxville Road.
The Sumter Fire Department had extinguished the flames by the time deputies arrived.
The man, Janio Lopes, 36, of Eastover, died from trauma to the head, the coroner said. The woman, Rachel Ravenell, 44, of Dalzell, died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Deputies are investigating both of their deaths as homicides.
The Coroner’s Office, SLED, and the Fire Department are assisting the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office with the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.