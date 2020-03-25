Clarendon County animal shelter closes to the public, nearly 100 animals still in need of care

“We have the animals to feed. Their cages need to be cleaned out and hosed down, and even now, we’re not doing spay and neuters anymore. We have to take them to the vet, which cost us a lot more. We still have bills to pay. We still have payroll to pay and supplies to purchase. It’s an ongoing – the business doesn’t stop, but unfortunately, we’re just like every other small business that everybody’s talking about. We’re all in the same boat. We have no money coming in,” said McDonald.