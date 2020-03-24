Dawn Staley named WBCA National Coach of the Year

"Dawn is a championship coach and a hall of fame player," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew. "She is a skilled and passionate teacher of the game who is devoted to her student-athletes. She has masterfully built both a powerful program and fanbase at South Carolina. She has served her peers as a member of the WBCA Board of Directors and NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Oversight Committee. Dawn was chosen by her peers for this award after leading her team to another exceptional season. She is very deserving of the WBCA's highest honor in the coaching profession."