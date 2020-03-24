Dawn Staley named WBCA National Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The awards continue to roll in for South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley.
On Tuesday, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named Staley the 2020 United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year.
"Dawn is a championship coach and a hall of fame player," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle M. Donehew. "She is a skilled and passionate teacher of the game who is devoted to her student-athletes. She has masterfully built both a powerful program and fanbase at South Carolina. She has served her peers as a member of the WBCA Board of Directors and NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Oversight Committee. Dawn was chosen by her peers for this award after leading her team to another exceptional season. She is very deserving of the WBCA's highest honor in the coaching profession."
Staley steered the Gamecocks to a 32-1 record, which included a perfect 16-0 record in the SEC along with the conference’s regular-season and tournament titles. With the Gamecocks going 16-0 in conference play, it marks just the fourth time in the SEC the feat has ever been accomplished. South Carolina has done it twice.
During their successful run this season, the Gamecocks racked up 13 wins over nationally-ranked opponents on their way to posting a school-record 26 consecutive wins. This year, the Gamecocks finished the year as the No. 1 team in the AP and coaches’ polls. Carolina remained in that spot for 10 weeks.
Staley was also named the SEC Coach of the Year and the AP National Coach of the Year.
This is Staley’s first time winning the WBCA award, which is awarded by women’s college basketball coaches from around the country.
