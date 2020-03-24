Shaw Air Force Base confirms first positive case of coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A dependent of an active-duty U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base has tested positive for the coronavirus off-base.
The individual and their spouse are in isolation at their off-base residence. Public health officials have begun the contact tracing process to notify those who may have come in contact with the positive individual.
The active duty member was tested today and will not return to duty until cleared by a medical professional.
Team Shaw works closely with state, regional, and local health officials to detect and respond to the coronavirus concern. Information will be provided as it is made available.
Service members experiencing a fever with a cough or shortness of breath are urged to call the 20th Medical Group (803-895-2273) Monday through Friday or the TRICARE Nurse Advice (1-800-874-2273) after hours.
Non-TRICARE beneficiaries who are feeling ill should contact their primary care physician for further direction.
For any symptomatic concerns or COVID-19 questions, please utilize the Nurse Advice Line via 1-800-TRICARE or https://MHSNurseAdviceLine.com.
For the latest Shaw specific COVID-19 information click here.
